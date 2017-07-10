Lana Titus inspired by family to become the 'Next Fitness Star'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Lana Titus is one of Southern California's own and she is hoping to be Women's Health Magazine's Next Fitness Star.

Lana, a mother of three, stopped by Morning Extra to share her inspiration and how people can vote for her.

Lana performed a quick circuit workout for News 8, that can be done anywhere – with no equipment - and uses the full body. She says it is great for busy moms and others and can be modified for all fitness levels.

Lana believes fitness is nothing without "a clean diet and positive attitude" and she works to be a positive role model for her daughters.

Lana is one of five finalists for Women's Health Magazine's Next Fitness Star title. The finalists were narrowed down from thousands of submissions and appeared on the magazine's flip cover in their July/August issue out now.

Go to WHNextFitnessStar.com to learn more about Lana vote for the Next Fitness Star.

Voting is open now through August 4.