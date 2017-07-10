Suds & Science: An evening of thinking and drinking

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's a disease that affects almost everyone in some way or another. Here in San Diego, researchers continue to make big strides in the fight against cancer.

Thanks to the Fleet Science Center, you have an opportunity to hear from experts about the latest in cancer research.

Join Dr. Christal Sohl from SDSU as she talks about the latest in her cancer research and the role enzymes play in cancer development. This is your monthly chance to connect with other curious scientific minds over a beer—or two—and take part in an in-depth discussion about important scientific topics.

The Fleet partners with local bars and scientists bring you an evening with a fun-yet-informative presentation, which kicks off an extended discussion between the scientist and the audience­, all while the audience drinks along.

The event will be held Monday at Mangia Italiano, located at 248 Third Avenue in Chula Vista from 6:30 to 8 p.m.