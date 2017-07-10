Firefighters halt spread of Rainbow brush fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters halt spread of Rainbow brush fire

Posted: Updated:

RAINBOW (NEWS 8/CNS) — Firefighters have halted the spread of that small brush fire alongside Interstate 15, near Rainbow Valley Boulevard in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, which blackened a roughly two-acre area, caused no reported of structural damage or injuries.

CalFire tweeted an update around 3:15 p.m. saying the fire is 80 percent contained with crews to remain on scene. 

Traffic in the area remained in bad condition as of Monday evening.

For the latest traffic conditions click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.