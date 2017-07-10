Firefighters halt spread of Rainbow brush fire

RAINBOW (NEWS 8/CNS) — Firefighters have halted the spread of that small brush fire alongside Interstate 15, near Rainbow Valley Boulevard in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, which blackened a roughly two-acre area, caused no reported of structural damage or injuries.

CalFire tweeted an update around 3:15 p.m. saying the fire is 80 percent contained with crews to remain on scene.

Traffic in the area remained in bad condition as of Monday evening.

#RainbowFire [update] IC reports fire at 1.6 ac and 80% contained. pic.twitter.com/d5apIxUzOO — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 10, 2017

#RainbowFire [update] Fire is currently 50% contained. Engines to remain at scene for 3 hrs. # 3, 4 lanes to remain closed. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 10, 2017