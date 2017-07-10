Dozer the walrus returns to SeaWorld San Diego

Video courtesy of SeaWorld San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A walrus born at SeaWorld San Diego 24 years ago has returned to the park and is residing in the Wild Arctic section, it was announced Monday.

Dozer, a 3,000-pound male, was born in 1993 and has spent time at SeaWorld locations in Orlando and San Antonio.

More recently, Dozer resided at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, for breeding purposes.

Only 15 walruses are at accredited zoos and aquariums in the U.S, so it is more important than ever to educate the public about them and manage their populations, according to SeaWorld.

Walruses are classed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Threats to the species come from hunting and climate change, according to the IUCN.

Dozer lives with two other walruses at SeaWorld, a 7-year-old female named Chouchou and a 5-year-old male named Mitik.