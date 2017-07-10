Victim catches his own attack on dash cam

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) – Chula Vista Police on Monday asked for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a robbery last month in Chula Vista.

The attack was caught on camera by the victim’s dash cam video recorder.

Police said the robbery took place at the Eastlake Parkway Plaza parking lot.

Video footage shows the 21-year-old victim being pushed and robbed.

“The luxury of being able to see this on video is priceless for us since were able to see this intimidation that sometimes victims are not able to articulate,” said detective Anthony Molina, with the Chula Vista Police Department.

Police said that on Friday June 2nd, around 11 p.m., the victim and his friends were accosted by a big group of men walking at the Otay Ranch Mall.

The victim, who is 5’5 got out of the car, and was approached by two tall suspects.

The victim tried to stand his ground with his arms folded but was shoved, and one of the suspects ripped the victim’s gold necklace and pushed him down.

The victim asked to have his necklace returned, but to no avail.

"He made a considerable effort to ask politely for the chain back after it was taken with just a return of derogatory comments,” said detective Molina.

The suspects left the scene of the crime in a gray Dodge Challenger with a white stripe.

One of the suspects is seen wearing a red baseball cap turned backwards in a black shirt and shorts that read “parish.”

The other suspect who snatched the chain is seen wearing a gray Nike shirt that reads “beast.”

“The suspects were very intimidating. I would be surprised if this was the first time they've done this, and it be awful for this to happen to somebody else,” said detective Molina.

The victim said the stolen necklace was given to him by his father and worn on his parents’ wedding day.

“For this victim having lost an important piece of jewelry for him and just in the manner in how it was done it would be a shame to not be able to get some justice for this young man,” said Molina.

The suspects are described to be at least 6’2, in their early 30’s and about 250-pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Molina at (619) 691-5178.