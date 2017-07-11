Tesloop: New way to make the trip from San Diego to L.A.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diegans can now ride to Los Angeles in style in what is being called the Uber for Teslas.

Passengers who have used Tesloop said it has been a time-saver, gas-save rand stress reliever – all four around $50.

The Tesla X90D-3 can’t fly, but with all the bells and whistles it’s cheaper than taking a plane ride.

A trip from San Diego to Los Angeles will cost between $29 and $69 dollars – depending on the time and day and what seat you choose. The third-row seat is $10 cheaper.

Amenities included in your Tesla ride: noise cancelling headphones, unlimited Wi-Fi, travel pillows, complimentary healthy food and drinks and snacks, and device charging.

Haydn Sonnad is the founder of Tesloop.

"People that are traveling for business, younger people not able to drive yet, people going on vacation they don't want to drive themselves,” he said.

Sonnad came up with the idea two years ago at the age of 16. For him, it’s living the dream, but Tesloop wasn’t always the original intent.

“The original intent was to get a Tesla car. Now, I don't get to have one sine there in series, but it's better than if I were to drive it on my own,” he said.

What about passenger reviews?

“It’s so nice,” said David Blackwell.

For 13-years, Blackwell has been commuting weekly to Los Angeles for his job. He used to take Amtrak.

“You get to look around, enjoy the ride a little as opposed to being stressed and ahhh behind the wheel, that's worth a lot to me. It would basically take five hours for $30 door to door, not so bad. This is 50-70 bucks for 2.5 hours. I get 5 hours of my week back, and I'm paying 50-80 bucks more and it's totally worth it,” he said.

By avoiding the drive, David’s wife has noticed a change in his stress level.

“He’s actually a lot more relaxed, so he’s a lot more pleasant to be with,” she said.

As for Tesoop, what’s in a name?

Sonnad said he asked Elon Musk, CEO and founder of Tesla.

“He laughed at the name, but he liked the name,” said Sonnad – giving him a solid green light for a regional ride share company rolling in style.

David Blackwell said he wished the company provided later times for the commute from Los Angeles to San Diego and offered more cars.

Tesloop said they are working on expanding their car fleet and hours, as well as getting permits to drop off at San Diego International Airport.

To get your first free Tesloop ride, send an email to first@tesloop.com