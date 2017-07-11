SWAT standoff ends in Escondido

A man was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle slammed into a big rig stopped on a Chula Vista roadway.
A south swell stemming from Tropical Storm Eugene spinning over the waters southwest of Baja California will send big waves and strong rip currents to the North County coastline Tuesday.
Immigration took center stage in a forum hosted by Chula Vista Congressman Juan Vargas on Monday night.
A suspect was in custody Tuesday following an hours-long standoff with authorities at an Escondido home.
A SWAT standoff is underway Monday night in Vista after deputies responded to a domestic violence call.
Del Mar, a town of 4,200 residents and 2.1 square-miles, will decide if it will divorce from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and create its own police department.
Coronado’s San Man has been a beach community fixture for years, but he was recently ticketed for his public “sand art” and said he is tired of being harassed by the police.
Firefighters have contained small brush fire alongside Interstate 15, near Rainbow Valley Boulevard in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, according to Cal Fire.
A Navy aviation electrician who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and speeding when his pickup truck careened off a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people, was ordered Monday to stand trial on gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges.
