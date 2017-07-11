SWAT standoff ends in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - A suspect was in custody Tuesday following an hours-long standoff with authorities at an Escondido home.



The incident began around midnight, according to the Escondido Police Department.



The SWAT team was called after deputies responded to a call at the home in the area near Redwood Street and West 8th Avenue.



The suspect surrendered some time before 5:30 a.m.



There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Breaking: Escondido #SWAT standoff 800 blk of Redwood Street. Man refuses to give up. Possible wife and kids out safe. @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/IRwSiFml4Q — Gene Kang (@GeneNews8) July 11, 2017