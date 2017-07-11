SWAT standoff ends in Escondido - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SWAT standoff ends in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - A suspect was in custody Tuesday following an hours-long standoff with authorities at an Escondido home.
   
The incident began around midnight, according to the Escondido Police Department.
   
The SWAT team was called after deputies responded to a call at the home in the area near Redwood Street and West 8th Avenue.
   
The suspect surrendered some time before 5:30 a.m.
   
There were no immediate reports of injuries.

