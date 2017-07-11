Driver killed after slamming into illegally parked big rig in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A 20-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning when he rear ended a big rig illegally parked on the shoulder of Eastlake Parkway in Chula Vista.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Eastlake Parkway between Fenton Street and Otay Lakes Road at around 5:15 a.m., according to Chula Vista police. The driver killed in the crash was that vehicle's sole occupant.

Police arrived on scene to find the driver unresponsive inside a Hyundai sedan, which was wedged under the back end of the big rig. CVPD officers were able to pull the driver out from the wreck and give him CPR. They were relieved by Chula Vista Fire Department medics who pronounced him dead at the scene, according to CVPD.

Police told News 8 that the driver was on his way to work at Kohl's in Chula Vista, but the Kohl's location confirmed that he is not an employee of the store.

The big rig was illegally parked, partially blocking the right lane, according to CVPD. The driver had left his truck and went to a nearby Jack in the Box. he was in the bathroom at the time of the crash, police said.

Witnesses told News 8 that they have seen that big rig parked in that spot in the past. The man police identified as the driver of the truck claimed he was only the truck's owner and that the driver was taken to the hospital.

Eastlake Parkway was temporarily closed and has since reopened.

