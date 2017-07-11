Tips for avoiding villainous scammers at Comic Con

A member of an inmate firefighting crew, whose leg and femoral artery were cut while he was working to extinguish a brush fire in the Lakeside area last week, died of his injuries Tuesday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire off Mission Gorge Road in Santee. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies have blocked off a portion of West Hills Parkway near Mission Gorge Road as crews fight the fire to the intersection's northwest.
Stop swiping right and find true love with a four-legged ball of fur. If you’re nervous about finding the one, the San Diego Animal Support Foundation and St. Paco’s Second Chance Dog Rescue is making it easy.
Don’t let the people dressed up as the good guys fool you-- Scammers that want to hurt you in real life don’t always let their costume match their intentions.
A domestic violence suspect who fired a shotgun during a brief standoff with authorities at a Vista home was behind bars Tuesday.
7-Eleven stores across the country are giving away free Slurpee drinks to celebrate the convenience store chain's 90th birthday.
A man was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle slammed into a big rig stopped on a Chula Vista roadway.
A wrong-way driver killed on Saturday when his car slammed into a tow truck on Interstate 5 near Barrio Logan, causing both vehicles to catch fire, was publicly identified Tuesday as a 42-year-old Chula Vista man.
A south swell stemming from Tropical Storm Eugene spinning over the waters southwest of Baja California will send big waves and strong rip currents to the North County coastline Tuesday.