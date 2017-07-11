Tips for avoiding villainous scammers at Comic Con

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You’ll be sure to see plenty of villains as you make the rounds at Comic Con next weekend, and you’ll want to stay on your toes in case they act on their plots of evil and universal destruction.

Don’t let the people dressed up as the good guys fool you, though, because scammers that want to hurt you in real life don’t always let their costume match their intentions.

Michael Sedio of the Better Business Bureau joined News 8’s Heather Myers to warn against these real-life villains and to detail some of the different ways they may try and target you.

First of all, Sedio said, Comic Con badges are non transferable. That means that security guards can check your identification and if it doesn’t match your badge, you may not get in. With that said, purchasing badges anywhere online or outside of the venue is a terrible idea. Also, badges contain an electronic chip and can be disabled remotely, so if you get your hands on a badge that belongs to someone else, you could end up standing in line for hours and never getting to see inside.

Another way people might try and trick you is to say that they have special VIP badges or all-access badges that they would like to sell. These people are probably lying too, Sedio warns. They might even try and seduce you with compliments on your costume or clothing and say something like “Hey, you're a Star Wars fan, too, just like me. This VIP George Lucas meet-and-greet badge should really go to someone like you who’d appreciate it.”

These are not the deals you are looking for.

Sedio shared a couple more tips in the above video. More information on Comic Con and tips for protecting yourself against scammers is available at Comic-Con.org.