Single puppers looking for love at the Dog Days of Summer adoption event

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Stop swiping right and find true love with a four-legged ball of fur.

If you’re nervous about finding the one, the San Diego Animal Support Foundation and St. Paco’s Second Chance Dog Rescue is making it easy. They have nearly 300 dogs and cats of all shapes and sizes with kisses and extra time to devote to you. All you have to do is show up to the mall at the Grossmont Center in La Mesa on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the 3rd Annual Dog Days of Summer event.

Tobias, a 4-year-old purebred basset hound, will there if you’d like to meet him. He joined News 8’s Dan Cohen Tuesday and took a dip in the News 8 doggy pool. They even gave him a doggy popsicle.

For more information visit SDshelters.org.