Crews battle brush fire in Santee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews battle brush fire in Santee

SANTEE (NEWS 8) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire off Mission Gorge Road in Santee.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies have blocked off a portion of West Hills Parkway near Mission Gorge Road as crews fight the fire to the intersection's northwest.

