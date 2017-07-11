Inmate firefighter dies from injuries sustained while fighting Lakeside blaze

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A 22-year-old inmate firefighter, who suffered a severe leg wound last week while helping to extinguish a brush fire in the Lakeside area, died today of his injuries.

Frank Anaya severed a femoral artery while using a chain saw to clear away vegetation at the site of the blaze off Los Coches Road on the afternoon of July 5, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Anaya, a native of Ventura County, underwent multiple surgeries before succumbing to his injuries about 4:30 this morning, the state agency reported.

"We are saddened by the death of Frank Anaya, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," CDCR Secretary Scott Kernan said.

"Anaya provided an invaluable public service and helped protect our communities from devastating fires."

Anaya had been assigned to La Cima Conservation Camp in Julian since April while serving a three-year sentence for spousal abuse and firearm violations, including carrying a gun while taking part in gang activity, CDCR spokesman Bill Sessa said.