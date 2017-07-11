"All Our Waves Are Water" author delves into journey for joy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Award-winning writer Jaimal Yogis sits down with News 8’s Heather Myers to talk about his new book “All our Waves Are Water” and its relationship with his previous works, “Saltwater Buddha” and “The Fear Project.” Yogis is having a book signing Tuesday night at Warwick’s Books in La Jolla starting at 7:30 p.m.

