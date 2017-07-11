Crews fight 400-acre brush fire near Interstate 8 and Olde Highw - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews fight 400-acre brush fire near Interstate 8 and Olde Highway 80

Posted: Updated:

Last updated:  Tuesday, July 11 at 5:08 PM
 
Acres burned:  400 
Containment:  0%
Location: Interstate 8 and Olde Highway 80
Start date:  Tuesday, July 11
Cause:  Unknown
Evacuations: View Side Lane, Alpine Union School District evacuating students in ESS; advisory issued for Peutz Valley and upper end of Harbison Canyon in the Hunter Pass area 
Evactuation Centers: Joan MacQueen Middle School 2001 Tavern Rd., Alpine and Granite Hills High School 1719 E Madison Ave, El Cajon
Road closures: I-8 Eastbound between Tavern and Lake Jennings Park; Westbound I-8 reopened around 5 p.m.
Twitter Hashtags: #JenningsFire

FLINN SPRINGS (NEWS 8/CNS) - A fast-moving wildfire blackened hundreds of open acres near Lake Jennings today, forcing evacuations of some back-country homes and prompting a full closure of a several-mile stretch of nearby Interstate 8.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons alongside the freeway near Olde Highway 80 in Flinn Springs shortly before 2 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Within about 90 minutes, the flames had blackened roughly 300 acres and were an immediate threat to five homes on View Side Lane, the state agency reported. Authorities directed those who live along that rural road to clear out of the neighborhood while ground and airborne firefighters worked to corral the blaze.

Cal Fire tweeted at 4:30 p.m. that the fire had reached 400 acres and was 0 percent contained.

A temporary shelter for evacuees was established at Joan MacQueen Middle School on Tavern Road in Alpine.

The CHP, meanwhile, shut down I-8 between Tavern and Lake Jennings Park roads as a safety precaution.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the blaze.

Click here for the latest traffic conditions.

 FIRE RESOURCE LINKS

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.