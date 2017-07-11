Crews fight 400-acre brush fire near Interstate 8 and Olde Highway 80

Last updated: Tuesday, July 11 at 5:08 PM



Acres burned: 400

Containment: 0%

Location: Interstate 8 and Olde Highway 80

Start date: Tuesday, July 11

Cause: Unknown

Evacuations: View Side Lane, Alpine Union School District evacuating students in ESS; advisory issued for Peutz Valley and upper end of Harbison Canyon in the Hunter Pass area

Evactuation Centers: Joan MacQueen Middle School 2001 Tavern Rd., Alpine and Granite Hills High School 1719 E Madison Ave, El Cajon

Road closures: I-8 Eastbound between Tavern and Lake Jennings Park; Westbound I-8 reopened around 5 p.m.

Twitter Hashtags: #JenningsFire

FLINN SPRINGS (NEWS 8/CNS) - A fast-moving wildfire blackened hundreds of open acres near Lake Jennings today, forcing evacuations of some back-country homes and prompting a full closure of a several-mile stretch of nearby Interstate 8.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons alongside the freeway near Olde Highway 80 in Flinn Springs shortly before 2 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Within about 90 minutes, the flames had blackened roughly 300 acres and were an immediate threat to five homes on View Side Lane, the state agency reported. Authorities directed those who live along that rural road to clear out of the neighborhood while ground and airborne firefighters worked to corral the blaze.

Cal Fire tweeted at 4:30 p.m. that the fire had reached 400 acres and was 0 percent contained.

A temporary shelter for evacuees was established at Joan MacQueen Middle School on Tavern Road in Alpine.

The CHP, meanwhile, shut down I-8 between Tavern and Lake Jennings Park roads as a safety precaution.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the blaze.

Click here for the latest traffic conditions.

FIRE RESOURCE LINKS

#JenningsFire [update] Forward rate of spread has been stopped. Westbound I-8 has opened & Eastbound remains closed. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 11, 2017

#JenningsFire [update] Fire is now 400 acres and 0% contained. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 11, 2017

For updated information on the #JenningsFire please call 2-1-1. pic.twitter.com/EhBE1elk4F — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 11, 2017

#JenningsFire [update] An evacuation center has been set up at:

Joan MacQueen Middle School

2001 Tavern Rd., Alpine, CA 91901 — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 11, 2017

#JenningsFire [update] Fire is now 300 acres with structure threat to 5 homes. Evacuations are in progress. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 11, 2017

Firefighters are battling a 100 acre fire off I-8 & Old Hwy 80, Lakeside (San Diego Co). #JenningsFire Mandatory evacs: @CALFIRESANDIEGO pic.twitter.com/PlRjyFWgwf — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 11, 2017

Mandatory evacuations for the areas of View Side Ln., Alpine are in effect. pic.twitter.com/OWUhn7tUQO — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 11, 2017