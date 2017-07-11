Poway couple accused of hoarding 180 Yorkies ordered to undergo counseling

A man was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle slammed into a big rig stopped on a Chula Vista roadway.
A fast-moving wildfire blackened hundreds of open acres near Lake Jennings today, forcing evacuations of some back-country homes and prompting a full closure of a several-mile stretch of nearby Interstate 8.
A 22-year-old inmate firefighter, who suffered a severe leg wound last week while helping to extinguish a brush fire in the Lakeside area, died today of his injuries.
San Diego, which is known for its craft brewing industry, is scheduled Tuesday to become the first U.S. travel destination with an "official beer."
Former Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher Tuesday confirmed speculation by announcing a run for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.
The city of San Diego and UC San Diego Extension Tuesday announced an expansion of free classes for middle and high school students at public libraries.
A Poway couple who kept more than 180 Yorkshire terrier and Yorkie-mix dogs in filthy conditions in their home and other locations were sentenced Tuesday to three years probation and prohibited from owning any animals for 10 years as a result of their felony convictions.
Don’t let the people dressed up as the good guys fool you-- Scammers that want to hurt you in real life don’t always let their costume match their intentions.