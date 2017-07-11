Shipyard BAE Systems announces potential layoffs amid declining workload

A fast-moving wildfire blackened hundreds of open acres near Lake Jennings Tuesday, forcing evacuations of some back-country homes and prompting a full closure of a several-mile stretch of nearby Interstate 8.
San Diego, which is known for its craft brewing industry, became the first U.S. travel destination with an "official beer" on Tuesday.
Leave it to a children's book to combine cute cuddly kittens with the heartache of war. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Lakeside to hear a true story about an army veteran and her two cats.
As many as 300 workers at BAE Systems in San Diego could lose their jobs in September because of a declining workload, the shipyard announced Tuesday.
A man was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle slammed into a big rig stopped on a Chula Vista roadway.
A 22-year-old inmate firefighter, who suffered a severe leg wound last week while helping to extinguish a brush fire in the Lakeside area, died today of his injuries.
Former Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher Tuesday confirmed speculation by announcing a run for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.
The city of San Diego and UC San Diego Extension Tuesday announced an expansion of free classes for middle and high school students at public libraries.