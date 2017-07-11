San Diego a pit stop for dogs on the way to a new life

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Dozens of animals from Arizona and here in California are on their way to a new home.

It's all thanks to the Wings of Rescue charity, which helps remove dogs and cats from kill shelters and gives them a new chance at life.

Many animals were on the tarmac of Gillespie Field Tuesday morning waiting to be loaded on a plane to take them to a no-kill shelter in the northwest.

Volunteers were also on hand loading the animals on the plane. They're hoping the animals get their chance at a permanent home.

"I've talked to the shelter in Washington and Oregon and they said they will have people lined up waiting for these animals," said volunteer Erin Robbins.

Stray dogs and cats are not as abundant where the animals are headed because of spaying and neutering. But in Imperial County where the huskies, pit bulls and other breeds lived there is a lack of education on how to reduce pet overpopulation.

"We have a very high unemployment rate and don't get a lot of community support," said Humane Society of Imperial County's Devon Apodaca. "A lot of these animals came into our care from animal control. They were picked up from the street. They're families never came looking for them."

The Humane Society of Imperial County is also a no-kill shelter and has a capacity for 100 dogs, but typically they care for three to five hundred dogs at a time.

They are thankful to Wings of Rescue for stepping in.

"It bothered me that pets were dying in shelters that had places to go and I just couldn't sleep on it," said volunteer Ric Browde.

Their mission will help dog's like Lexi who's been at the shelter for a year.

"Over the year, I've really come to know her and become very fond of her and I'm excited she finally had her break and she's going to go somewhere where she finds her loving forever home," said Apodaca.

The efforts Tuesday were part of a 500 pet rescue operation saving dogs in Louisiana, Phoenix, California and across the country.

These trips don't come cheap. It's a team effort of volunteers and donors.

