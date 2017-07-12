Deputies investigating homicide in Vista

VISTA (NEWS 8) - San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide in unincorporated Vista.

The SDSO said one person was found unresponsive along the side of the road on the 29000 block of Twin Oaks Valley Road shortly before 5:30 a.m. Deputies arrived to find the victim deceased with "obvious signs of trauma" to his body.

Homicide investigators have no identified suspects at this time and are waiting on the Medical Examiner's office to determine exact cause and manner of death, according to SDSO Lieutenant Kenn Nelson.

Lt. Nelson said the victim appears to be an African American male in his 20s. Evidence was found at the scene and investigators are processing it, but did not specify what it was.

Homicide detail is expected to remain at the scene for several more hours, Lt. nelson said.

Anyone with more information on the incident is encouraged to call 911, the SDSO communications center at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (619) 531-2000.

