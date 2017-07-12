Snack healthy on road trips with these nutritious treat tips

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We all love road trips, but let’s face it. We don’t always bring the healthiest of snacks along with us in the car.

Often times we stop at the gas station to fill up and use that time to load up on sunflower seeds and candy, and it’s usually followed by a feeling of guilt knowing that you’ve slammed your bag of peanut M&M’s before getting out of the parking lot.

Certified dietician Jessica Spiro joined News 8’s Heather Myers to show us that eating healthy on road trips isn’t as tough as we might think.

If you’re going to need ice in your cooler to keep your snacks cold, you might as well freeze water or apple sauce packets that can replace both ice packs and sweetened beverages.

You can also swap out that big bag of chips from the gas station for a bag of popcorn. That’s right. Popcorn is healthy. It’s a whole-grain snack option with about a third as many calories as chips.

For ideas and inspiration for more healthy snacks to take with you on the road, visit Spiro’s nutrition services website JessicaSpiroRD.com to learn more.