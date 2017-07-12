Firefighters battle 150-acre brush fire on Camp Pendleton - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters battle 150-acre brush fire on Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A wildfire that scorched 152 acres in the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton was 100 percent contained Wednesday.
   
The blaze erupted for unknown reasons near the intersection of Cristianitos Road and San Mateo Drive late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, which was helping military crews extinguish the flames.
   
No structural damage or injuries were reported.
   
Crews will remain on scene throughout the day patrolling the fire perimeter. Smoke may also be seen in the area, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

