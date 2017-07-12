Firefighters battle 150-acre brush fire on Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A wildfire that scorched 152 acres in the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton was 100 percent contained Wednesday.
The blaze erupted for unknown reasons near the intersection of Cristianitos Road and San Mateo Drive late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, which was helping military crews extinguish the flames.
No structural damage or injuries were reported.
Crews will remain on scene throughout the day patrolling the fire perimeter. Smoke may also be seen in the area, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
Camp Pendleton Fire Update - Fire is 100% contained; Units will be patrolling fire perimeter today; may see some minor smoke; 152 acres. pic.twitter.com/q7UQRAAQST— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 12, 2017
Deputies said one person was found dead along the side of the road shortly after 5:30 a.m. with "obvious signs of trauma" to his body.
We all love road trips, but let’s face it. We don’t always bring the healthiest of snacks along with us in the car.
Leave it to a children's book to combine cute cuddly kittens with the heartache of war. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Lakeside to hear a true story about an army veteran and her two cats.
A wildfire sparked by engine emissions from a passing vehicle that blackened about 400 open acres in the Flinn Springs area was 30 percent contained Wednesday morning.
A south swell generated by Tropical Storm Eugene that brought big waves and strong rip currents to North County beaches is expected to peak Wednesday.
San Diego, which is known for its craft brewing industry, became the first U.S. travel destination with an "official beer" on Tuesday.
As many as 300 workers at BAE Systems in San Diego could lose their jobs in September because of a declining workload, the shipyard announced Tuesday.