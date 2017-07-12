Strut your Del Mar Opening Day look at Haute 2 Trot Fashion Show

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Get your floppy hats ready, ladies. Opening Day at Del Mar is right around the corner, which means that the Haute 2 Trot Fashion Show is even closer.

Tawnie Vargas, host of show, previewed a few looks for News 8’s Nichelle Medina and talked about how the event is teaching youngsters about more than just fashion.

Vargas said classy is back in style, and men and women looking to turn heads at Opening Day should keep that, and staying cool, in mind.

All proceeds from the fashion show go to the local non-profit Collective Access, which teaches kids the importance of communication and networking with lessons on eye contact, firm handshakes.

The fashion show starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Del Mar Plaza Deck and runs until 9 p.m.

