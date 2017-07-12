Looking to take a roadtrip? San Diego's Joyride Guru has you covered

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A recent American Automobile Association survey revealed that more families will be taking road trips this summer.

Local road trip guru and author Jack Bradais knows the area like the back of his hand, and he says that you don’t have to go far from San Diego to have a lot of fun.

Long gone are the days of I Spy and road trip sing alongs. Your kids will most likely have their nose in a screen and buds plugged in their ears. Bradais recommends testing your vehicle's suspension on a local unpaved road if you want to bring your kids back from fantasy land. The noise and the bumpy terrain is enough to get your kids to stop what they’re doing and take in their surroundings.

Some local public, unpaved roads worth checking out: Boulder Creek Road in Descanso, Nate Harrison Grade leading up to the Mt. Palomar observatory, Font’s Point and the Blair Valleys, and Anza Borrego State Park.

If your whip is more of the sporty variety, roll down the windows and blow your kids’ hair back on some of these twisty, windy paved roads: Couser Canyon Road in Valley Center, Sunrise Highway to Mount Laguna, and Old Julian Highway from Ramona to San Ysabel.

News 8’s Dan Cohen was more interested in some of the romantic cruises around San Diego County, which he and Bradais discussed in detail in the above video.

You can take a look at all of Bradais’ joyride books here.