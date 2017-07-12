Pile up on I-15 leaves two with major injuries near Rancho Penas - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pile up on I-15 leaves two with major injuries near Rancho Penasquitos

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two motorists suffered major injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 Wednesday that snarled traffic near Rancho Penasquitos.
   
The accident in the southbound lanes approaching state Route 56 was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
   
A minivan and several other vehicles involved in the crash were blocking the three left lanes, which prompted authorities to issue a SigAlert.

