Pile up on I-15 leaves two with major injuries near Rancho Penasquitos

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two motorists suffered major injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 Wednesday that snarled traffic near Rancho Penasquitos.



The accident in the southbound lanes approaching state Route 56 was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.



A minivan and several other vehicles involved in the crash were blocking the three left lanes, which prompted authorities to issue a SigAlert.

