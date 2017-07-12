Summer and Songs: Local musicians give free concerts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Summer and Songs: Local musicians give free concerts

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Local musicians are coming together to treat you to free music. 
     
Every Wednesday during the summer The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch will host a free concert. 
  
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Carmel Valley where they're warming up. 

