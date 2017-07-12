Summer and Songs: Local musicians give free concerts

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the construction of East County's newest Boys & Girls Club facility.
As crews gain a handle on the Jennings Fire in Flinn Springs, we’re reminded of one of the lesser-known dangers our cars present to the environment.
A hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego area has claimed the life of a fifth person, county health officials reported Wednesday.
Some local kids are learning from the pros what it's like to be in law enforcement. On Wednesday, a police academy camp got a special visit from the helicopter pilots of the La Mesa Police Department.
Authorities released the name of a lawman who fatally shot a probationer last week at the end of a North County foot chase.
Local musicians are coming together to treat you to free music. Every Wednesday during the summer The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch will host a free concert.
A wildfire sparked by engine emissions from a passing vehicle that blackened about 400 open acres in the Flinn Springs area was 30 percent contained Wednesday morning.
Two motorists suffered major injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 Wednesday that snarled traffic near Rancho Penasquitos.
A recent American Automobile Association survey revealed that more families will be taking road trips this summer. Local road trip guru and author Jack Bradais knows the area like the back of his hand, and he says that you don’t have to go far from San Diego to have a lot of fun.