Police Academy camp gets a special visit from ASTREA pilots

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Some local kids are learning from the pros what it's like to be in law enforcement.



On Wednesday, a police academy camp got a special visit from the ASTREA pilots.

There are about 30 kids enrolled in the Police Academy Camp at The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center.

It's made possible thanks to a partnership with the La Mesa Police Department.

On Wednesday, all of the campers, including a few other friends, got to watch the helicopter land and meet the pilots.

The goal of the police academy camp is to teach children what it's like to be a police officer and build a safer community by creating a relationship with police at a young age.

The helicopter landing is part of a week-long series of educational and interactive activities.