Construction begins on new Boys & Girls Club in East County

LA MESA (NEWS 8) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the construction of East County's newest Boys & Girls Club facility.



The Brady Family Clubhouse will be the largest in the area aimed at serving hundreds of kids a day.

Several hundred people joined in the groundbreaking ceremony, marking the start of construction for a new Brady Family Clubhouse that will house a 10,000-square-foot gymnasium named after the Helix High School grad and local NBA star, Bill Walton, who donated $75,000.

The actual clubhouse gets the name from a couple here in La Mesa that gave an extremely generous donation of $3 million.

The new 26,000-square-foot building will be the largest of the six Boys & Girls Clubs of East County. The clubhouse will feature a learning center, homework study room, a full-service kitchen and nutrition center, and the Little Rascals area for 5-to-7-year olds.

When completed, the clubhouse will serve up to 200 kids a day between the ages of 5 to 18.