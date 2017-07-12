SDPD responds to dog bite video

Because of the delay in the opening of its new central courthouse, the San Diego Superior Court Wednesday asked those scheduled to appear at the new facility on Union Street to report to the older courthouses that contain the services they seek.
The San Diego Police Department on Wednesday responded to a video posted on YouTube that shows a K-9 officer biting and holding a man on a San Diego downtown street.
As crews gain a handle on the Jennings Fire in Flinn Springs, we’re reminded of one of the lesser-known dangers our cars present to the environment.
A wildfire sparked by engine emissions from a passing vehicle that blackened about 400 open acres in the Flinn Springs area was 30 percent contained Wednesday morning.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the construction of East County's newest Boys & Girls Club facility.
A hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego area has claimed the life of a fifth person, county health officials reported Wednesday.
Some local kids are learning from the pros what it's like to be in law enforcement. On Wednesday, a police academy camp got a special visit from the helicopter pilots of the La Mesa Police Department.
Authorities released the name of a lawman who fatally shot a probationer last week at the end of a North County foot chase.
Local musicians are coming together to treat you to free music. Every Wednesday during the summer The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch will host a free concert.