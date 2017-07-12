Goat Yoga: The yoga class that got Jeff's goat

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Take a deep breath, cleanse your mind and prepare your aura - for goat yoga!

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to San Marcos to the only place in the county where you can enroll in Blissful Goat Yoga.

Blissful Goat Yoga is open to the public and they are looking for more students. If you are interested in taking a class, visit their website.