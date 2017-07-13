Community forum Thursday on North Park Observatory brawl

NORTH PARK (NEWS 8) – After a rapper was brutally sucker punched on stage during a concert at the Observatory in North Park last month, causing a large brawl to spill into the streets, City Councilmember Chris Ward will host a community forum to discuss the incident.

Councilman Ward’s forum on Thursday will include San Diego Police and representatives from the North Park Observatory Theater.

“We are looking forward to meeting with our neighbors and moving forward in a positive direction,” said Paris Landen, North Park Observatory general manager.

North Park resident Jose Hernandez said last month’s brawl was not the first time rowdy concert goers have continued the party on North Park streets.

“I went over and asked if, ‘do you mind lowering the music” – they were a little aggressive,” he said.

Sean and Jose Hernandez, who live behind the theater with a capacity for 1,100, said they are also concerned about trash.

Landen said the Observatory sends “security into the neighborhood afterwards to pick up trash.”

Jose said he has not seen them pick up trash recently.

While some Observatory goers park in the neighborhood, Landen said they “validate to park in the structure, so we encourage them to park there.”

North Park resident Carlos Maldonado said he enjoys the concerts.

“I only notice when there is a line out the door prior to the show and if anything I drive by to see what didn’t get tickets to,” he said.

Maldonado said all the concert fuzz is part of living in a gentrified community. “It's not a big deal to me. I really enjoy living here that is why I moved down here.”

News 8 reached out to Councilman Chris Ward for comment but have not received a comment.

The community forum is Thursday across from the Observatory from 6:30 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., at the North Park Christian Fellowship on North Park Way.