Report: San Diego housing and affordability will get worse by 2020

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego is in a housing crisis, according to a new report from the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined business and real estate leaders for a panel discussion Thursday about the report that shows issues with housing and affordability will get worse by 2020.

The study shows supply is not meeting demand, especially for low-income families and seniors on fixed incomes.

The "Housing Scorecard" compares the progress of 18 cities in San Diego and it gives an accurate depiction of how the lack of affordable housing is a major problem for the region's growth and development.

Here are a few key findings from the study:

The San Diego region is on pace to produce only 50 percent of the units needed to meet our population growth

The City of San Diego is producing the most units but are on pace to produce 51 percent of new units by 2020

Only four of 18 cities are building enough units: Coronado, Lemon Grove, San Marcos, and Vista

Many cities have not built any units in the very low, low, or moderate income categories

Below is the report released by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce in July of 2016 on the lack of affordable and convenient housing.

In May, the California Association of Realtors reported that just 28 percent of San Diego households could afford to purchase a median-priced home in the area.

"The housing affordability crisis is the top issue facing our city that is literally forcing the next generation of San Diegans to move outside the region,'' said Councilman Scott Sherman, who chairs a committee that deals with land-use issues.

Last month, San Diego officials unveiled a dozen proposals designed to ease the high-cost city's lack of affordable housing.

Mayor @Kevin_Faulconer addresses our housing crisis. Families, seniors pushed out of state - lack of affordable housing. @CBS8 #HousingSD pic.twitter.com/DnbOpeYjZq — Gene Kang (@GeneNews8) July 13, 2017

