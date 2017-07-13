Report: San Diego housing and affordability will get worse by 2020

Crews working to extinguish the smoldering remnants of a wildfire that scorched some 400 acres in the Flinn Springs area had the burn area roughly 90 contained Thursday morning.
Fireworks, pyrotechnics, animatronics. For some, these sound like entertainment. For others, like Trevor Walker, it’s a career.
When summer vacation comes around, the fun ramp up for our grade school children. Often times this also means that their time spent keeping up on all they’ve learned during the school year comes to a halt.
After getting his start as Intern Ross on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Ross Matthews’ career has taken off on the screen and over the airwaves. Now he's coming to Sycuan Casino.
San Diego is in a housing crisis, according to a new report from the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
After a rapper was brutally sucker punched on stage during a concert at the Observatory in North Park last month, causing a large brawl to spill into the streets, City Councilmember Chris Ward will host a community forum to discuss the incident.
The San Diego Police Department on Wednesday responded to a video posted on YouTube that shows a K-9 officer biting and holding a man on a San Diego downtown street.
Some local kids are learning from the pros what it's like to be in law enforcement. On Wednesday, a police academy camp got a special visit from the ASTREA pilots.
Big waves at San Diego County beaches stemming from post-tropical Cyclone Eugene are expected to be somewhat lower Thursday, but strong rip currents will remain a concern into the weekend.
Thousands of web sites on Wednesday took part in a day of action to protest the efforts to roll back net neutrality rules.