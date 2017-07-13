United Way, local theatres fight kids' summer literacy stall

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - When summer vacation comes around, the fun ramps up for our grade school children. Often times this also means that their time spent keeping up on all they’ve learned during the school year comes to a halt.

The United Way is teaming up with local theatres to help keep kids in the community engaged with reading during the break with the Literacy for Laughter campaign. They’re offering ticket buyers a chance to drop off new and used children’s books when they come and see a show, and they're also looking for volunteers that can read to youngsters.

The United Way’s Michele Predko joined News 8’s Heather Myers to talk about the Literacy for Laughter campaign and its mission in the community.

Actor Devin Wade from Women in Jeopardy also joined Myers to talk about his role in the new production and which local theatres are showing it.