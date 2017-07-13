"Straight Talk with Ross" host Ross Matthews coming to Sycuan Casino

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - After getting his start as Intern Ross on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Ross Matthews’ career has taken off on the screen and over the airwaves.

Matthews a correspondent for E! and a celebrity judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, which was nominated for an Emmy Thursday, and hosts his own podcast “Straight Talk with Ross”.

All of Matthew’s podcast content is free on iTunes or on StraightTalkwithRoss.com, but you have a chance to see him record a show live Thursday night at Sycuan Casino at 8 p.m.

Matthews joined News 8’s Heather Myers to talk about the podcast, his affinity for game shows, and even tested his knowledge of celeb smiles.