Robotics, animatronics seminar for kids comes to local Boys and Girls Club

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Fireworks, pyrotechnics, animatronics. For some, these sound like entertainment. For others, like Trevor Walker, it’s a career.

Trevor started building animatronics as a kid in his garage and has built advanced, intuitive systems for names like Macy’s and the University of Phoenix. Walker, along with his metal friend Bob, joined News 8’s Dan Cohen to talk about some of his work and how he’s using his passion to inspire kids in the community.

Walker will be presenting some of his work at the 52 Weeks of Science: Animatronics Special FX Thursday at the Boys and Girls Club in Logan Heights from 2 to 3 p.m.