Crews extinguish Tavern Fire off I-8, east of Jennings Fire

ALPINE (NEWS 8) - Crews have extinguished several spot fires that flared up off Interstate 8 near Tavern Road in Alpine, east of the Jennings Fire that sparked on Tuesday.

The series of small vegetation fires was being named the Tavern Fire, and was not related to the Jennings Fire, Cal Fire said.

The right lane of eastbound I-8 in the area of the fire and the off-ramp to Tavern Road were closed and were reopened at 1:45 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

No injuries or threats to nearby structures were reported.