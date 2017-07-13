Campers get hands on experience at SeaWorld - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Campers get hands on experience at SeaWorld

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A lot is happening at SeaWorld this summer, from renovations and additions at the park to revamping shows and summer camps for kids.
     
The park says the goal is to get kids interested in conservation and protecting marine life. 
    
News 8's Ashley Jacobs gives us an inside look at the new Orca Encounter

Watch: News 8's Ashley Jacobs inside look of the Orca Encounter at Sea World San Diego 

