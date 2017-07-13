Economic boost expected as San Diego Pride kicks off, followed by Comic-Con

North Park residents came together Thursday night to find a solution to problems at the Observatory Theater.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer and city leaders showcased the economic impact of the events on the city at a news conference on Thursday.
Outrage from brides across San Diego County and around the country after a major bridal company closed its doors Thursday.
San Diego is commonly referred to as America's Finest City, but have you ever heard of our skyline being called tool town?
The News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Eddie Candelario Torres. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
Crews working to extinguish the smoldering remnants of a wildfire that scorched some 400 acres near Lake Jennings had the burn area fully contained as of late Thursday afternoon.
A young parolee and a teenage female cohort were jailed Thursday on suspicion of killing a mutual acquaintance whose body turned up this week on a rural roadside near Vista Valley Country Club.
Many residents in San Marcos are unhappy about an abandoned bank they describe as an eye sore. According to residents, the former Bank of America location attracts a lot of transients, but the city said it cannot do anything. News 8's Elizabeth Sanchez reports from San Marcos.
San Diego is in a housing crisis, according to a new report from the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
The San Diego County District Attorney's Office released nearly 150 photos Thursday of items allegedly stolen from local homes in an effort to return the property to its rightful owners and to alert additional victims.