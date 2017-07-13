Mayor highlights economic boost of Pride, Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The two biggest events of the year, San Diego Pride Parade and Festival and Comic-Con, generate millions of dollars for San Diego.

And this year, they’re happening right on top of each other.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and city leaders showcased the economic impact of the events on the city at a news conference on Thursday.

Comic-Con is the city’s largest convention with more than 135,000 attendees and countless more city visitors. The Pride Parade, on the other hand, is one of San Diego’s biggest civic events with an estimated 200,000 participants and spectators.

Combined, the events will bring millions of dollars of revenue to the city and local businesses that will support job growth, road repair and public safety.

Faulconer tabbed the economic impact generated by Comic-Con at more than $135 million, all over the course of the weekend. Meanwhile, Faulconer said, Pride generates over $11 million over the course of a few days.

Pride gets underway Friday with the Spirit of Stonewall Rally and goes through Sunday. Concert stages and other venue infrastructure has already been erected in Balboa Park.

Comic-Con begins with a preview day on Wednesday, July 17 and last until Sunday, July 23.