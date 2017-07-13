County of San Diego owes more than a half-million dollars in tax refunds

North Park residents came together Thursday night to find a solution to problems at the Observatory Theater.
A young parolee and a teenage female cohort were jailed Thursday on suspicion of killing a mutual acquaintance whose body turned up this week on a rural roadside near Vista Valley Country Club.
San Diego is commonly referred to as America's Finest City, but have you ever heard of our skyline being called tool town?
Many residents in San Marcos are unhappy about an abandoned bank they describe as an eye sore. According to residents, the former Bank of America location attracts a lot of transients, but the city said it cannot do anything. News 8's Elizabeth Sanchez reports from San Marcos.
San Diego is in a housing crisis, according to a new report from the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
The San Diego County District Attorney's Office released nearly 150 photos Thursday of items allegedly stolen from local homes in an effort to return the property to its rightful owners and to alert additional victims.
The County of San Diego owes 1,360 residents and businesses more than a half-million dollars in tax refunds, which some of the recipients must claim by Sept. 8 or lose, a county official said Thursday.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer and city leaders showcased the economic impact of the events on the city at a news conference on Thursday.
A lot is happening at SeaWorld this summer, from renovations and additions at the park to revamping shows and summer camps for kids.
Crews are fighting a spot fire that sparked off Interstate 8 near Tavern Road in Alpine, east of the Jennings Fire that sparked on Tuesday.