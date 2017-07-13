Two arrested in Vista homicide

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A young parolee and a teenage female cohort were jailed Thursday on suspicion of killing a mutual acquaintance whose body turned up this week on a rural roadside near Vista Valley Country Club.

Deputies arrested Shyrehl Joseph Wesley, 20, and Sheffah Shaddai Chevis, 18, at their San Diego homes this morning, according to sheriff's officials.

Chevis and Wesley are suspected of taking part in the shooting of a man found dead shortly before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 29000 block of Twin Oaks Valley Road, just south of Gopher Canyon Road and about a mile west of Interstate 15, according to sheriff's officials.

The name of the victim, a San Diego resident believed to be in his mid- 20s, was being withheld pending family notification.

Detectives found the pistol allegedly used in the slaying after serving a search warrant at Chevis' Clairemont Drive home, Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.

The motive for the slaying is unknown, according to Nelson.

"We're still trying to figure that one out," he said.

It also was unclear who fired the fatal shots.

At the time of his arrest, Wesley was on parole for an armed-robbery conviction, the lieutenant said.

Chevis and Wesley were booked into county jail on suspicion of murder and were being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.