Outrage after "alfred angelo bridal" stores abruptly close down

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Outrage from brides across San Diego County and around the country after a major bridal company closed its doors Thursday.

The shutdown of "alfred "angelo bridal" came unannounced to many brides – many who continue to have unanswered questions. Some brides even panicked.

Crystal Hinton found out the "alfred angelo’s bridal" store on Clairemont Mesa shutdown Thursday, but no one has been able to inform her if, when or how she can get her dress.

"Even if they say they're going to mail us dresses, how do they know we're going to get the right dress, or if anything will be wrong with our dress? We don't know,” she said.

Melisa Rothstein said she was told to at the store at 6 p.m., but when she showed up the doors were already locked.

All the employees had left the store and only a sign was left on the door.

“They just need to reassure me if I’m still getting my dress. I have no idea right now,” said one bride.

Kailin Anderson said she picked out her dress three weeks ago, paid $2,000, but is now left without her dress.

“We can’t talk to anybody. Are we out $2,000? That’s ridiculous,” said Dave Anderson.

News 8 reached out to "alfred angelo bridal" and emailed the address they provide, but have not received a statement.

They have not provided comment on their website or social media pages either.