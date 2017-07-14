Motorcyclist killed in crash near Otay Ranch

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - One person was killed Thursday night in a crash near Otay Ranch.



The crash was reported at 10:27 p.m. near Otay Lakes and Wueste roads, according to the California Highway Patrol, which was assisting in the investigation.



One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.



The crash involved a motorcycle, according to reports from the scene.