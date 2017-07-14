Motorcyclist killed in crash near Otay Ranch - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Otay Ranch

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - One person was killed Thursday night in a crash near Otay Ranch.
   
The crash was reported at 10:27 p.m. near Otay Lakes and Wueste roads, according to the California Highway Patrol, which was assisting in the investigation.
   
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.
   
The crash involved a motorcycle, according to reports from the scene.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.