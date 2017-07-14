Pride director, trans pop star talk San Diego Pride Parade

San Diego (NEWS 8) - San Diego Pride Parade and Festival brings roughly 200,000 participants and spectators and an economic impact of more than $11 million.

Who better to talk to for an inside look at putting the whole thing together than the event’s operations director, Fernando Lopez.

Lopez joined News 8’s Heather Myers to talk about some of the different community and entertainment events happening at Pride.

Transgender pop star Dina Delicious also joined the conversation and talked about her latest single, and her excitement ahead of her crowd-rocking performance at the Spirit of Stonewall Rally.