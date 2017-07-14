Todd Gloria talks housing, homeless crises and Pride

San Diego (NEWS 8) - It’s a busy week for San Diego with Pride and Comic-Con approaching, but one state assembly member is staying hard at work to make sure civic issues don’t slip to the background.

The city's housing shortage and homeless population are two issues that Assemblyman Todd Gloria has been going to battle for since his days in the City Council. Gloria was recently able to secure $10 million in funding for homeless youth services, including $2.5 million going directly towards getting San Diego's homeless youth into housing.

Gloria is also expecting legislation to come down from Sacramento that will address the state’s housing supply. As reported Thursday, the San Diego is only on track to meet 50 percent of housing unit production goals.

Gloria also addressed Pride, which starts Friday. He will be the keynote speaker at the Spirit of Stonewall Rally.

Watch his complete conversation with News 8’s Dan Cohen.

