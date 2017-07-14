Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market returns to San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market returns to San Diego

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The word "junk" may be in the title, but don't be fooled.

This weekend marks the return of San Diego's most popular 'Junk in the Trunk' Vintage Market

More than 100 vendors will come to San Diego accompanied by live performers and people serving up food. 

The event takes place July 15 -16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Liberty Station.
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Liberty Station where there's some 'junk in the trunk.' 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.