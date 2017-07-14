Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market returns to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The word "junk" may be in the title, but don't be fooled.

This weekend marks the return of San Diego's most popular 'Junk in the Trunk' Vintage Market.

More than 100 vendors will come to San Diego accompanied by live performers and people serving up food.

The event takes place July 15 -16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Liberty Station.



News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Liberty Station where there's some 'junk in the trunk.'