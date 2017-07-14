Pedestrian hit and killed by car in CVS parking lot in PB - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in CVS parking lot in PB

Posted: Updated:

PACIFIC BEACH (NEWS 8) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Friday in the parking lot of a store in Pacific Beach, San Diego Police confirm.

The accident happened at the CVS Pharmacy on Mission Boulevard and Hornblend Street.

No other information was immediately available.

