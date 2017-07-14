High-speed chase ends with two teens arrested in Spring Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

High-speed chase ends with two teens arrested in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (NEWS 8) - A high-speed chase ends with the arrest of two teenagers, in a Kmart parking lot in Spring Valley.
     
Police say the chase began at 44th and Imperial, when a lo-jack alerted them to a stolen car.
     
The stolen Subaru was finally stopped off SR-125 and Jamacha, where a parked car was also struck.
     
No one was hurt, according to police.

