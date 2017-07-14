Multiple agencies responding to brush fire in Alpine - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Multiple agencies responding to brush fire in Alpine

ALPINE (NEWS 8) - Multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire on a hillside Arnold Way and Hunter Lane in Alpine.

The Weed Fire started as a half-acre fire with a moderate rate of spread, Heartland Fire Department said.

Cal Fire reported the forward spread was stopped at 12:46.

