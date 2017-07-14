Zoo Day: It's a pig, wolf and cheetah-dog team

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Zoo Day the animals usually come to us, but Friday we went to them.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs is at the San Diego Zoo with a pig, a wolf, and a cheetah-dog team!
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Friday in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in Pacific Beach, San Diego Police confirm. The accident happened at the CVS Pharmacy on Mission Boulevard and Hornblend Street
The word "junk" may be in the title, but don't be fooled. This weekend marks the return of San Diego's most popular 'Junk in the Trunk' Vintage Market.
It’s a busy week for San Diego with the start of Pride and Comic-Con approaching, but one state assembly member is staying hard at work to make sure civic issues don’t slip to the background.
San Diego Pride Parade and Festival brings roughly 200,000 participants and spectators and an economic impact of more than $11 million. Who better to talk to for an inside look at putting the whole thing together than the event’s operations director, Fernando Lopez.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer and city leaders showcased the economic impact of the events on the city at a news conference on Thursday.
San Diego is in a housing crisis, according to a new report from the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
North Park residents came together Thursday night to find a solution to problems at the Observatory Theater.