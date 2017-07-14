Military flare washes up in Imperial Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Military flare washes up in Imperial Beach

Posted:

IMPERIAL BEACH (NEWS 8) - A military flare washes up in Imperial Beach.
     
Lifeguards discovered the device Friday morning at Descanso Avenue and Seacoast Drive, just down the street from the "Sun and Sea Festival."
     
Bomb technicians are investigating.
     
As of now, authorities say the event will not be affected.

