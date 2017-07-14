Judge rules Scripps Ranch High School students must re-take AP exams

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A judge on Friday ruled that students at Scripps Ranch High School will have to re-take their AP exams.

The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education had taken legal action against the College Board, which oversees the exams.

The College Board had invalidated AP tests taken at Scripps Ranch High because the arrangement of chairs violated the testing rules.

The move means 540 students will have to take the tests again, though they'll be offered for free.

The College Board did not claim any students cheated on the exams, which can gain students college credits by meeting the requirements for certain subjects.

RELATED